Boeing delivered 95 commercial planes in Q1

  • The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) reports 95 commercial deliveries in Q1 up from 77 a year ago.
  • Of the 95 aircraft delivered, 86 were 737 MAX jets.
  • For the month of March, the company delivered 41 aircraft, including 34 of the 737 Max.
  • Boeing (BA) dropped 152 aircraft from its backlog for the accounting requirement in March, two-thirds of which were related to the war in Ukraine.
  • The company's Q1 results will be out on April 27.
