Boeing delivered 95 commercial planes in Q1
Apr. 12, 2022 1:16 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) reports 95 commercial deliveries in Q1 up from 77 a year ago.
- Of the 95 aircraft delivered, 86 were 737 MAX jets.
- For the month of March, the company delivered 41 aircraft, including 34 of the 737 Max.
- Boeing (BA) dropped 152 aircraft from its backlog for the accounting requirement in March, two-thirds of which were related to the war in Ukraine.
- The company's Q1 results will be out on April 27.