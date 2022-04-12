Bicycle Therapeutics plummets as price target cut to $75 by Needham

Apr. 12, 2022 1:17 PM ETBCYCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC -11.2%) has its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Co. from $85 to $75 in a research note issued.
  • The firm presently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 160.33% from the company’s current price.
  • Since the start of 2022, Bicycle Therapeutics shares fell by 57% but over a period of one year shares were down around 5.2%.
  • Wall Street analysts stands with a Buy rating on the stock and Seeking Alpha Quant System also says to Strong Buy.
