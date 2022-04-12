CDC finds 86% of new COVID cases from Omicron subvariant BA.2

  • The CDC says that ~86% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as of the week ended April 9 are the result of the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.
  • BA.2 has been responsible for a growing percentage of COVID cases in the country. About four weeks ago, BA.2's percentage share of cases was ~28%.
  • Data shows that Northeastern states are the most impacted by BA.2 with the subvariant accounting for more than 90% of cases in the region.
  • In addition, the seven-day moving average of cases was 28,339 as of April 9, a nearly 10% increase from a week earlier.
  • CDC data also showed that 95.6% of U.S. counties are considered having a low COVID-19 community level, which is based on new cases and COVID-related hospitalizations.
  • COVID vaccine makers: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).
  • Recent studies suggested that BA.2 is resistant to nearly all monoclonal antibodies developed against COVID-19.
