Gain Therapeutics spikes after lab data on Parkinson’s Disease candidate
Apr. 12, 2022 1:27 PM ETGain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) quickly surged, triggering a trading halt on volatility after the development-stage biotech presented pre-clinical data from its Parkinson’s Disease (PD) program for the lead asset GT-02287.
- According to the results highlighted at a medical event in Belgium, GT-02287 was found to improve neuronal network connections and neuron survival in PD, Gain (GANX) said.
- In addition, the data shows that the oral candidate increases the levels and activity of the lysosomal enzyme GCase, which represents a common hereditary risk factor for the disease, and “improves lysosomal health, corrects abnormal phenotypes of PD including alpha-synuclein.”
- The data were based on certain in vitro models with mutations of the GBA1 gene, which encodes the GCase enzyme.
- Read: In March, Gain (GANX) said that it expected to submit regulatory filings in Australia to start a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial in GBA1 PD.