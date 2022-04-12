DoubleLine's Jeffrey Gundlach: Inflation is peaking, Fed rate target is 'laughable'

High-profile investor Jeffrey Gundlach argued Tuesday that the latest 8.5% print on inflation should be seen as a sign that price increases are peaking, although he worried that the economy will have to deal with the impact for some time.

"We’ve probably peaked but it’s going to be sticky and it’s going to be frustratingly elevated," the DoubleLine Capital CEO told CNBC.

At the same time, Gundlach suggested that the Federal Reserve remains behind the curve in its conception of longer-term inflation, despite expectations that the central bank would aggressively raise interest rates for the rest of the year.

"It’s almost laughable that the Fed is still talking about 2%," Gundlach contended, adding that "everybody knows" that the increases in worker's wages, a traditionally sticky form of inflation, "is real."

Looking to the stock market, Gundlach spotlighted defensive stocks as a way to play the inflationary environment, specifically targeting consumer staples as a potential opportunity through the rest of 2022. At the same time, the investor also advised shorting cyclical names.

The DoubleLine Capital CEO also spoke cautiously of tech, comparing last year's action in the Nasdaq to the height of the dot-com bubble in the late 1990s.

"The Nasdaq is very, very volatile and it’s had the same type of run into September of last year as it had into the latter part of 1999," he stated.

Gundlach's comments about inflation followed the release of March consumer price figures that showed an 8.5% increase over last year. That marked an acceleration compared to the 7.9% rise seen in the previous month.