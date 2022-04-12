Albertsons Companies (ACI -6.0%) fell on Tuesday after the company's full-year EBITDA guidance trailed consensus marks with the grocery store operator warning that food inflation will stay elevated at least through September.

Looking ahead, Bank of America sees support for sales and margin upside for ACI in FY23 and beyond as rising consumer wages support its ability to pass though price increases.

BofA reaffirmed a Buy rating on ACI and called shares undervalued with it trading at 12X the FY24 EPS estimate vs. 15X for Kroger.

Analyst Robert Ohmes on the ACI upside: "We see rising potential for upward EPS revisions as accelerating food inflation drives sales upside, & productivity initiatives & the cycling of COVID costs support flow-through. We also believe that ACI’s earlier stage in digital, merchandising, loyalty program & merchandising initiatives implies further self-help opportunities to drive ID sales & gross margin tailwinds."

Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) is noted to have historically trailed competitors like Walmart and Kroger in terms digital monetization capabilities, but BofA expects the company to get more aggressive with digital marketing through ACI Media Collective in FY23 and beyond.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on ACI is flashing Strong Buy.