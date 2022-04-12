A preview of first-quarter results for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has led Truist Securities to trim its price target, taking into account some positives in app downloads and the impact of a Russian pull-out.

Analyst Matthew Thornton removed Russia from his model starting April 1. An article in The Information put Netflix's Russia paid members between 1 million and 2 million, and app download share suggests 1.3 million, Thornton writes.

Excluding Russia, he believes mobile app downloads suggest upside for Q1's net subscriber additions over consensus of 2.5 million, assuming no spike in churn (which could bump a bit alongside price increases).

That will incorporate some improvement in Asia Pacific and Latin America, only partly offset by Europe/Middle East/Africa and the U.S./Canada region, he says.

As for the second quarter, the slate looks "very solid" with the arrival of a new season of Stranger Things. But consensus expectations for 2.6 million adds in that quarter look like a "slightly high hurdle" based on past seasonal guidance.

The firm is maintaining its Hold rating, but some fine tuning of the model leads it to cut its price target to $409. That still implies a healthy 17% upside.

The company is expected to announce earnings April 19, with consensus EPS expectations at $2.93 on revenues of $7.95 billion.