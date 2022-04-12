Coal mining shares surge as Europe's Russia coal ban takes effect

Close-up of shoveling black coal

philip_hens/iStock via Getty Images

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) +14%, rallying to a three-year high as European coal prices jump to their best levels in a month, with the European Union's ban on Russian imports now starting to take effect.

Also: (METC) +11.8%, (AMR) +10.6%, (CEIX) +9.8%, (ARCH) +6.7%, (ARLP) +5%, (HCC) +3.9%.

Steelmakers, which use metallurgical coal as an input, also are moving higher: (SXC) +5%, (TMST) +4.3%, (ZEUS) +4%, (NUE) +3.1%, (X) +2.9%, (CLF) +2%.

Eurocoal expects 50M metric tons of supply will be secured from the U.S., Australia, Indonesia, Columbia and South Africa to replace Russian coal, S&P Global Platts has reported.

Seeking Alpha contributor Steven Cress includes Alpha Metallurgical Resources in his top five commodity stocks to buy now.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.