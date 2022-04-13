After benefiting from a wave of interest in the e-commerce space during the pandemic, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has fallen hard since late 2021, dropping around 65% from its high over the past six months. As the company gears up for a stock split, do shares represent a buy at this point?

The E-commerce Rollercoaster

Shopify (SHOP) sustained a long winning streak during the pandemic. Investors raced into shares of the e-commerce firm, which provides a platform for online stores. As a result, the stock skyrocketed from a level just above $330 in March of 2020 to a 52-week high of $1,762.92 in early November 2021.

However, SHOP has plunged in subsequent months. The stock has been pulled down by worries that growth will slow now that the pandemic influence is waning. At the same time, the prospect of higher interest rates has put pressure on more speculative names.

SHOP plunged to a 52-week low of $510.02 in early March. The stock has since bounced off its nadir but remains at $604.91 in Wednesday's intraday action.

The decline in SHOP tracks the overall e-commerce sector. Many of the most prominent names in the industry have posted similar declines since the first half of November. This includes a 64% drop in Farfetch (FTCH), a 60% slide in Etsy (ETSY) and a 59% decline Wayfair (W). Over the same period of time, the S&P 500 has slipped just 4%, as you can see from this chart:

Is SHOP a Buy?

Shopify (SHOP) is preparing for a new wave of retail investment. The company announced earlier this week that it was planning a stock split, including an update in the firm's governing structure. The 10-for-1 split is intended to "make share ownership more accessible to all investors," according to the company.

At the same time, SHOP has taken steps to keep up with a changing online commercial environment. Earlier this month, SHOP announced a deal with Strike to facilitate Bitcoin payments for merchants on the e-commerce platform.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street community continues to take a bullish stance on the company, even with its recent retreat. Of the 43 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, 21 hold a Strong Buy opinion. Another four give the firm a Buy rating -- meaning about 58% of the total have declared a bullish outlook.

Still, 17 analysts see the stock as a Hold, while one gives SHOP a Sell rating.

Wells Fargo was the latest firm to join the ranks of those bullish about the company. Analyst Jeff Cantwell characterized SHOP as a disruptor that will continue to expand its merchant base, allowing it to grow market share in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Baird also highlighted SHOP as a potential winner during the upcoming earnings season, saying that recent data points to an improvement in the net active stores on the platform since the end of Q4.

Quantitative measures point to more bearish prospects. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings suggest strong sell signals, including a D+ grade for valuation and a D- for momentum. Mitigating this somewhat, SHOP gets an A- for profitability and a mediocre B- for growth.

