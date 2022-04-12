Vertical Aerospace stock pops to three-month high on volume surge

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) soared in Tuesday afternoon trading and is at its highest level since early January.

Volume on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) is more than 200% higher than normal activity with two hours of trading still left.

Shares of EVTL were already having a strong day before the stock was featured on CNBC's Halftime show. Options trading on EVTL has been circled for a few weeks as higher than normal.

On Wall Street, Deutsche Bank started off coverage on EVTL on Monday with a Hold rating on what it sees as a fairly balanced risk-reward profile. Analyst Edison Yu expects EVTL to be the one most likely companies in the aerial mobility sector to raise capital and also has some concerns about its reliance on Rolls-Royce for the electric powertrain.

Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) is swapping hands at $9.77 at last check vs. the post-SPAC range of $6.29 to $18.44.