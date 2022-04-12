Envestnet may be worth $90-$95/share in potential sale, analyst says

Apr. 12, 2022 1:57 PM ETEnvestnet, Inc. (ENV)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) may be worth $90-$95 in a possible sale, according to Jefferies. The comments come after a report last week the sale process is down to two private equity firms.
  • "With the media reporting late last week that the process has been narrowed to two firms (i.e., Advent and Warburg Pincus), the odds of a transaction being executed appear to have significantly increased," Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind, who has an underperform rating on the stock, wrote in a note earlier.
  • Thind, who has a $71 price target on Envestnet (ENV), expects the shares may return to the low $70s range without a sale. He said he believes that the company two years ago rejected offers of about $95-$100/share.
  • "Our sense is that this time it may be 'different' and a deal could be reached, but we cannot say with high conviction as it is dependent on mgmt's conviction in their turnaround strategy," Thind added.
  • The latest media report comes after Bloomberg said in late February that the fintech company was exploring its options after receiving takeover interest.
