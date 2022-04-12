Mauna Kea gets FDA clearance for use of Cellvizio platform with certain imaging agent
Apr. 12, 2022 2:00 PM ETMauna Kea Technologies ADR (MKEAY)MKEAFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Mauna Kea Technologies (OTCPK:MKEAF) (OTCPK:MKEAY) said it received a U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for the use of Cellvizio 100 Series platform with a molecular imaging agent, the first of its kind, for real-time in vivo visualization during endoscopic, laparoscopic, and needle-based procedures.
- The company noted that the FDA clearance is for a new indication for the use of Cellvizio to perform fluorescence imaging of tissues that have taken up the drug Pafolacianine, sold as Cytalux made by On Target Laboratories, consistent with its approved use and administration labeling.
- Additionally, the clearance includes a new indication for the use of Cellvizio to perform fluorescence imaging and visualization of ICG (indocyanine green), either intravenously or interstitially, consistent with ICG approved use and administration labeling.
- The company added that 510(k) includes all Cellvizio Confocal Miniprobes across all cleared clinical indications.
- Mauna said the clearance represents the company's 20th FDA 510(k) for the Cellvizio p/nCLE platform.