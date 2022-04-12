Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) jumps more than 3% to a 52-week high on Tuesday as Benchmark initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $53 price target, saying the company will be "one of the primarily beneficiaries of forecast U.S. rig count and dayrate increases as the market for super-spec land rigs tightens further."

With 68 rigs available for reactivation at the end of December, Benchmark analyst Douglas Becker expects Helmerich & Payne to maintain its current market share of 25%-26% as activity increases, up from ~20% at the height of the pandemic, which "should allow HP to average almost 200 working rigs in calendar 2023, up from an estimated average of 162 in the March quarter."

"With Street estimates set to move materially higher given operational leverage, we believe a premium is warranted" for HP, Becker believes.

Helmerich & Payne investor slideshow