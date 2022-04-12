Helmerich & Payne hits 52-week high as Benchmark starts at Buy

Apr. 12, 2022 1:57 PM ETHelmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

well drilling and geophysical surveys for the search and production of oil and gas. The use of modern artificial intelligence technologies for production

Igor Borisenko/iStock via Getty Images

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) jumps more than 3% to a 52-week high on Tuesday as Benchmark initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $53 price target, saying the company will be "one of the primarily beneficiaries of forecast U.S. rig count and dayrate increases as the market for super-spec land rigs tightens further."

With 68 rigs available for reactivation at the end of December, Benchmark analyst Douglas Becker expects Helmerich & Payne to maintain its current market share of 25%-26% as activity increases, up from ~20% at the height of the pandemic, which "should allow HP to average almost 200 working rigs in calendar 2023, up from an estimated average of 162 in the March quarter."

"With Street estimates set to move materially higher given operational leverage, we believe a premium is warranted" for HP, Becker believes.

Helmerich & Payne investor slideshow

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.