Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) gained on Tuesday with social media interest on the stock on Stocktwits and Reddit's WallStreetBets near the top of the list of most-mentioned tickers on both sites.

The recent volatility on Aterian (ATER) also coincides with short interest as a percentage of total float standing at more than 34%.

On the fundamentals side of the ledger, the consumer products company is expected to post its Q1 earnings report during the first week of May. Aterian has topped revenue expectations in nine of the last eleven quarters.

Aterian traded as high as $4.57 on Tuesday vs. the 52-week range of $2.10 to $28.71.