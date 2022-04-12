Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU), Daqo New Energy (DQ) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) were among the U.S.-listed Chinese companies that the Securities and Exchange Commission added to the list of companies on its Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act on Tuesday.

Sohu (SOHU), a Chinese internet conglomerate that offers advertising, a search engine and online multi-player gaming, saw its shares fall to $19, flat on the session, following the news. Shares had been up nearly 4% prior to the announcement.

Other stocks, such as Daqo New Energy (DQ), Microvast Holdings (MVST), China Automotive Systems (CAAS) and Noah Holdings (NOAH), which were also added on April 12, were mixed in mid-day trading on Tuesday.

In total, 12 Chinese firms were added to the list, the SEC said.

Tuesday's additions follow a group of companies that were added on March 30, including Chinese tech giant Baidu (BIDU). Following its addition, Baidu (BIDU) said it was "actively exploring" solutions to stave off delisting.

The HFCAA states that a company would be delisted from a U.S. exchange if it was identified by the SEC for three consecutive years because of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board's inability to audit it properly.

Chinese government officials recently told U.S.-listed Chinese tech firms, including Baidu (BIDU), to prepare for more audit disclosure from U.S. regulators.