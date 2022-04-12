Leases for some 243M square feet of U.S. office space is scheduled to expire in 2022, the most office space to return to the market since JLL (NYSE:JLL) started tracking the data in 2015, the Wall Street Journal reported. That represents ~11% of the nation's leased office space overall.

So far, office landlords haven't felt the full brunt of the pandemic. During the past two years, many tenants negotiated lease extensions of a year or two until they could figure out what their space needs would be in the post-pandemic period.

That's led to a 40% increase in lease expirations since 2018 and adds pressure to office building owners already dealing with a very slow return to the office. The national vacancy rate stands at 12.2%, up from the 9.6% rat at the end of 2019, the WSJ said, citing data from CoStar Group.

Real estate analytics firm Green Street estimates that enterprises switching to hybrid models will lower the demand for office space by 15%.

And if landlords can't rent enough of the space in their buildings, then banks and investors that lend to landlords will share in the pain. In February, 21.2% of office loans made after the global financial crisis that were packaged into commercial mortgage securities were either on watch lists or being handled by special servicers, both of which can lead to defaults, WSJ said, citing a Barclays report. That represents the highest level since 2010.

Loans on office properties, though, could fare better than in previous recessions because lenders were more conservative than in the past two recessions, by avoiding very high leverage levels. The WSJ article pointed out that Heritage Financial (HFWA) and Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) both have more than 13% of their loan portfolios backed by office buildings, according to a Stephens Inc. report.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Bank OZK (OZK) had 12.3% of its Real Estate Specialties Group portfolio tied to office properties. In a February 2022 investor presentation, the company said it expected RESG loan repayments will likely exceed the level record of $6.22GB that it experienced in 2021.

Technology companies rapid growth during the pandemic, though, could help cushion the blow to landlords and CRE lenders. They have expanded by 12.1M square feet since the start of the pandemic, JLL told WSJ.

Still, the combination of lower occupancy, large amounts of debt coming due, and rising interest rates loom for the sector, said Matthew Anderson, at Trepp, a data analytics firm focusing on structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking.

In H1 2020, billionaire Carl Icahn profited from the pandemic when he recorded a $1.3B gain from his short position on commercial mortgage-backed securities that backed malls.