Cathie Wood: Benchmark indices don’t offer 'true innovation'

Cathie Wood made a case that investors who are looking for true innovation will not find it in benchmark indices like the Nasdaq 100 or S&P 500. She argued that the broader averages have become more and more alike, with overlapping and overweighted FAANG and big household tech names versus "true innovation."

In Wood’s latest monthly market webinar, she outlined that “if you look at the S&P overlap with the NASDAQ 100, it's gone from 12.1% in 02’ to 42.7%.”

Wood went on to say that the concentration overlap has grown over the years, highlighting that investors are now more exposed to similar stocks than they have been historically.

ARK's exchange traded funds, which are designed to focus on innovation, share very little space with the benchmark indices. Only 19 stocks across all of ARK’s strategies overlap with the Nasdaq 100. On the other hand, the tech sector of the S&P 500 represents about 28% of the index, and ARK Invest has no overlap at all.

The fund manager also added that her firm sees the disruptive innovation space, which is by ARK’s measurements valued at "$10 trillion", will grow exponentially in the coming years.

Wood said “we believe that $10 trillion will scale 20-fold to $210 trillion by 2030. And most of that $210 trillion is not in those broad-based benchmarks, and much of the $10 trillion is not in those broad-based benchmarks even today.”

Year-to-date price action on all six of ARK’s actively managed ETFs: (NYSEARCA:ARKK) -37.2%, (NYSEARCA:ARKW) -33.6%, (ARKF) -35.2%, (BATS:ARKG) -31.4%, (BATS:ARKQ) -18.5%, and (ARKX) -9.4%.

