Post Holdings cuts adj EBITDA outlook after bird flu found at egg facility

Apr. 12, 2022 3:04 PM ETPost Holdings, Inc. (POST)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Chicken Sunset

NikonShutterman/iStock via Getty Images

  • Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) on Tuesday cut its 2022 adj. EBITDA guidance to $910M-940M, excluding BellRing, after bird flu was detected at a Michael Foods' owned egg-laying facility.
  • POST earlier forecast adj. EBITDA of $1.16B-1.20B in 2022.
  • An egg-laying flock in a Nebraska facility tested positive for bird flu on Tuesday.
  • The facility houses ~2M egg-laying hens, or ~4% of POST's controlled supply, inclusive of third party contracted farms.
  • The reduced outlook incorporates variables such as input costs and labor markets, along with the bird flu incident.
  • The guidance does not assume expansion of bird flu within POST's network as the impact is uncertain.
  • Since bird flu cases are tracked by the U.S. govt., POST will not provide updates on incidents unless the impact exceeds 5% of its controlled supply.
