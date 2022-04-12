Baird forecast based on a new e-commerce platform survey that the number of net active stores on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) improved a bit from the end of Q4 when the firm had highlighted some moderation in net new sites.

The survey suggested some modest sequential growth in SHOP merchants for Big Commerce, Woo Commerce and Wix Stores, with some modest declines noted for Magento and Volusion.

Anayst Colin Sebastian: "While investors will likely remain focused on consumer spending headwinds near term, we believe improving merchant trends could improve visibility for growth and mitigate some of the competitive concerns."

Looking further down the road, Sebastian and team still see significant monetization growth through Shopify's (SHOP) enterprise, fulfillment and financial services in addition to the relatively new consumer-facing apps.

Baird has an Outperform rating on Shopify (SHOP) and price target of $1,000.

Shopify (SHOP) is expected to release its Q1 earnings report near the end of April.

Shares of Shopify (SHOP) are down 56% on a year-to-date basis and are 66% off from their 52-week high.