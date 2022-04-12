Waste Management (NYSE:WM) drifts lower as BMO Capital downgraded shares on Tuesday to Market Perform from Outperform with a $174 price target, after hitting a 52-week high last week.

Waste Management appears to have less cushion to absorb unanticipated costs such as higher fuel than peers, BMO analyst Devin Dodge says, believing the company has been less aggressive in pushing through discretionary price hikes compared to others.

"While solid waste industry fundamentals remain favorable and the company has previously outlined a robust pipeline of organic capital expansion projects, we believe the current share price captures this upside and we struggle to find near-term catalysts that could push the stock higher," Dodge writes.

"Waste Management a safe play amidst geopolitical uncertainty," Value Investor Research writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.