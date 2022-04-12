Cardinal Health upgraded, AmerisourceBergen downgraded at Morgan Stanley
- With a promising risk/reward profile based on its discount to drug wholesaler peers, Morgan Stanley has upgraded Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to overweight from equal weight.
- The firm has a $74 price target (~21% upside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Ricky Goldwasser said that while the lifting of the opioid overhang, benefits from biosimilars and a focus from investors into value stocks can benefit drug distributors, "a rising tide has yet to fully lift" Cardinal (CAH).
- Goldwasser also downgraded AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) to equal weight from overweight, though increased the price target to $178 from $142 (~9% upside).
- The analyst said the company's acquisition of Alliance Healthcare last year adds risk and complexity.
- Goldwasser also maintained the overweight rating on McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and raised the price target to $370 from $292 (~15% upside).
- Goldwasser wrote that McKesson (MCK) "remains best in class."
