Cantor lists pharma stocks with notable changes in short interest

Apr. 12, 2022 3:25 PM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS)CRXT, ARAV, PYPD, HRTX, OMER, ZTSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Referring to the most up-to-date market data as of Apr. 11, Cantor Fitzgerald has listed the biotech and pharma companies with the most notable changes in the short interest.

The nano-cap commercial-stage pharma company, Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT) dominates the list with over ten times increase in short interest. It is followed by United Therapeutics with a rise of ~67%, while the shares of the animal health company, Zoetis (ZTS) indicated a 10% spike.

Additionally, the analyst Louise Chen pointed out that clinical-stage biotechs, Aravive (ARAV) and PolyPid (PYPD) led the stocks with the most meaningful declines as their short interest fell ~83% and ~51%, respectively.

Generic drugmaker Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) also showed a meaningful drop in short interest with a decline of ~21%.

Meanwhile, the commercial-stage companies, Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) and Omeros Corporation (OMER) dominated the stocks with the highest short floats. According to Cantor, ~40% and ~19% of Heron (HRTX) and Omeros (OMER) shares are shorted in the market compared to the total shares floated, respectively.

Read: Seeking Alpha author, Michelle Jones, discusses short selling in more detail.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.