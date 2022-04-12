Referring to the most up-to-date market data as of Apr. 11, Cantor Fitzgerald has listed the biotech and pharma companies with the most notable changes in the short interest.

The nano-cap commercial-stage pharma company, Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT) dominates the list with over ten times increase in short interest. It is followed by United Therapeutics with a rise of ~67%, while the shares of the animal health company, Zoetis (ZTS) indicated a 10% spike.

Additionally, the analyst Louise Chen pointed out that clinical-stage biotechs, Aravive (ARAV) and PolyPid (PYPD) led the stocks with the most meaningful declines as their short interest fell ~83% and ~51%, respectively.

Generic drugmaker Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) also showed a meaningful drop in short interest with a decline of ~21%.

Meanwhile, the commercial-stage companies, Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) and Omeros Corporation (OMER) dominated the stocks with the highest short floats. According to Cantor, ~40% and ~19% of Heron (HRTX) and Omeros (OMER) shares are shorted in the market compared to the total shares floated, respectively.

