SPAC 8i Acquisition 2 to merge with Asian digital health platform EUDA

SPAC 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (LAX) plans to merge with Asian digital health platform EUDA Health in a deal that values the combined company at $580M.

The companies said the deal is expected to close in Q4, pending shareholder approval. The combined company will have a pro forma enterprise value of around $580M, with $90M in cash, assuming no redemptions.

The deal also calls for 9M additional shares to be awarded post-transaction if EUDA reaches certain share price targets. The combined company is expected to generate revenue of $200M for 2023, with the stock trading on Nasdaq under the symbol EUDA.

Based in Singapore, EUDA is a healthcare analytics platform aimed at improving patient outcomes and lowering costs. The company expects to be operating five Southeast Asian nations by the end of 2022, including Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, India and Indonesia.

8i Acquisition said that its chief executive officer, James Meng Dong Tan, also holds a 10% stake in EUDA’s sole shareholder, Watermark Developments. After the closing, Watermark will hold approximately 82% of EUDA’s outstanding shares on a pro form basis, assuming no redemptions.

For more SPAC news, check out SA’s SPAC News page.