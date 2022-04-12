Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) is rolling out its first all-electric vehicle in eight years this spring.

The 2023 Toyota bZ4X features an EPA-estimated range rating of up to 252 miles and a starting MSRP of $42,000. According to the EPA, the average estimated fuel cost savings over five years for the 2023 bZ4X XLE FWD compared to the average new vehicle is up to $5,000. The all-wheel-drive version of the bZ4X can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in as little as 6.5 seconds.

The bZ4X is called an important entry for the Japanese automaker because it's a trusted brand that will convince some buyers to make the switch from internal combustion engines, reasoned S&P Global analyst Stephanie Brinley.

"As we transition to a market that is more dominated by electric vehicles, the answer is really convincing normally ICE (internal combustion engine) owners to try something new," she stated.

The bZ4X will be on display at the New York International Auto Show later this week.

Looking ahead, Toyota (TM) says it plans to offer 15 electric vehicles by 2025, with seven with the bZ brand.

Toyota took part in a high-level EV battery charging meeting at the White House on April 6.