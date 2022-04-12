New Found Gold jumps after Sprott raises stake

Apr. 12, 2022 3:23 PM ETNew Found Gold Corp. (NFGC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) surged as much as 10% on Tuesday after Eric Sprott agreed to buy 15M common shares of the company, raising his ownership stake to 31.4% of the outstanding shares of New Found Gold from 22.3% previosuly.

The shares were bought by way of private agreement with a single vendor at a price, including commissions, of less than 115% of the "market price" of the shares.

Sprott said he has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of New Found Gold on the open market or through private acquisitions.

