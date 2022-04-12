Energy complex rallies on higher oil, gas, coal prices

Apr. 12, 2022

Rise in gasoline prices concept with double exposure of digital screen with financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field.

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Oil prices (CO1:COM) traded up ~6% Tuesday, as Shanghai relaxed Covid-related lockdowns, OPEC missed production targets, and the DOE released a bullish short-term energy outlook. Prices have been on a downward spiral since the Administration coordinated an historic release of strategic reserves last month; however, WTI (CL1:COM) looks likely to close above $100 Tuesday.

While oil regained $100, natural gas (NG1:COM) continued its march higher, hitting another 13-year high. And seaborne coal prices rose over ~4%, with Newcastle closing above $300/t.

The commodities lifted energy equities, with coal stocks like Peabody (BTU), CONSOL (CEIX) and Alliance (ARLP) leading the sector higher. Oil-focused E&Ps like Devon (DVN), Continental (CLR) and Ovintiv (OVV) rallied 3%+ on the day. While natural gas names like EQT (EQT) and Southwestern (SWN) traded up 1-2%.

