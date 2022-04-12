H2O Innovation to acquire maple farming equipment company

Apr. 12, 2022 4:07 PM ETH2O Innovation Inc. (HEOFF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • H2O Innovation (OTCQX:HEOFF) on Tuesday said it will acquire Leader Evaporator, which sells maple farming equipment and products mainly in the U.S.
  • This deal will allow HEOFF to increase its market share in the maple industry in the U.S. and to expand its manufacturing capabilities with an additional facility of ~103.8K sq. ft. in Swanton, Vemont.
  • The deal will add 53 distributors and dealers to HEOFF's current distribution network.
  • "The acquisition is expected to increase revenues coming from maple equipment and products by 60-70%," said Frédéric Dugré, CEO, H2O Innovation.
  • The transaction, which is expected to close before Jul. 1, will be financed using HEOFF's available cash and/or existing credit facilities.
