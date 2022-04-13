JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Q1 results reflect increased downside risks for the economy, losses from funding spread widening, and adjustments for commodities exposures and markdowns of derivatives receivables from Russia-associated counterparties.

JPMorgan shares drop 1.1% in Wednesday premarket trading.

"We remain optimistic on the economy, at least for the short term — consumer and business balance sheets remain at healthy levels — but see significant geopolitical and economic challenges ahead due to high inflation supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine," said Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon.

For the year, JPMorgan (JPM) boosts its guidance for net interest income ex-Corporate & Investment Bank Markets of $53B+ from its previous estimate of ~$50B. It keeps its outlook for 2022 adjusted noninterest expense at ~$77B.

Q1 earnings reflect a $902M net credit reserve build firmwide, which reduced its EPS by $0.23, reflecting a higher risk of probabilities of downside risks, the bank said on Wednesday. The results also include $524M of losses, or $0.13 per share, with Credit Adjustments & Other in Corporate & Investment Bank driven by funding spread widening as well as credit valuation adjustments relating to both increases in commodities exposures and markdowns of derivatives receivables from Russia-associated counterparties.

Q1 EPS of $2.63 vs. $2.70 consensus; decreased from $3.33 in Q4 2021 and $4.51 in the year-ago quarter.

Provision for credit losses of $1.46B vs. benefit of $1.29B in Q4 and benefit of $4.16B in Q1 2021.

Q1 total noninterest expense of $19.2B rose from $17.9B in Q4 and from $18.7B in Q1 2021.

Return on tangible common equity was 16% vs. 19% in Q4 and 29% in Q1 2021.

Q1 revenue and net income by segment:

Consumer & Community Banking revenue of $12.2B was roughly unchanged from Q4 and slipped 2% from a year ago while net income of $2.90B sank 30% Q/Q and 57% Y/Y;

Corporate & Investment Banking revenue of $13.5B rose 17% from Q4 and fell 7% from Q1 2021; Banking revenue of $4.23B fell 20% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y and Markets & Securities revenue of $9.30B rose 48% Q/Q and fell 8% Y/Y; CIB net income of $4.39B slipped 3% Q/Q and 26% Y/Y.

Commercial Banking revenue of $2.40B fell 8% Q/Q and was roughly flat Y/Y while net income of $850M dropped 31% Q/Q and 28% Y/Y;

Asset & Wealth Management revenue of $4.32B declined 4% Q/Q and rose 6% Y/Y as net income of $1.01B fell 10% Q/Q and 20% Y/Y.

JPMorgan's (JPM) total loans were $1.07T at the end of Q1 2022 vs. $1.08T at the end of Q4 2021; total deposits of $2.56T increased from $2.46T.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Earlier, JPMorgan Chase non-GAAP EPS of $2.63 misses by $0.07, revenue of $30.7B beats by $170M, buyback of $30B.