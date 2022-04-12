Cirrus Logic names new CFO as Thurman Case steps down
Apr. 12, 2022 4:09 PM ETCirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) on Tuesday has announced the appointment of Venk Nathamuni as its new chief financial officer, effective Apr. 18, 2022.
- Venk will succeed Thurman Case, who is stepping down as CFO and will remain with Cirrus Logic in an advisory role until he retires in Nov. 2022.
- The company told Venk joins from Arista Networks, where he served as head of corporate finance, M&A, investor relations, and information technology. Previously, Venk spent nine years at Maxim Integrated Products in the similar role.
- Press Release