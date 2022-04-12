Cirrus Logic names Venk Nathamui as new CFO
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) said on Tuesday that Venk Nathamuni would be its new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Thurman Case, effective April 18.
- Nathamuni joins the semiconductor company from Arista Networks (NET), where he was its head of corporate finance, M&A, investor relations, and information technology, according to a statement.
- “Venk brings an outstanding combination of technical, corporate development and investor relations expertise coupled with considerable experience on Wall Street,” said John Forsyth, Cirrus Logic president and chief executive officer in the statement.
- In conjunction, Case who previously announced he was stepping down as Cirrus Logic's (CRUS) CFO, will remain with the company in an advisory role until he retires in November.
- Cirrus Logic (CRUS) is set to report third-quarter earnings after the market closes on May 3.