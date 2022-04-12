Affimed announces proposed common stock offering
Apr. 12, 2022 4:11 PM ETAffimed N.V. (AFMD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor6 Comments
- The shares of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are trading lower in the post-market Tuesday after the German biotech announced an underwritten public offering of common stock.
- A 30-day option allowing underwriters to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of the common stock is also under consideration.
- Jefferies LLC, SVB Leerink, Truist Securities, and Wells Fargo act as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.
- The offering is subject to market and other closing conditions, the company said, adding that there is no assurance whether or when it will be completed or regarding the terms and actual size of the offering.
- In terms of current analyst ratings, Affimed N.V. (AFMD) commands a Strong Buy recommendation on Wall Street.