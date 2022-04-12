Why did Twitter stock drop today? Post-Musk correction resumes

Apr. 12, 2022

  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) resumed a relatively sharp decline today, slipping 5.4% to land back at $44.48.
  • That's higher than it closed on April 1, the Friday before billionaire Elon Musk became the company's biggest shareholder with a 9.2% stake - but it's given up a big chunk of the 27% gain it saw the day the Musk news broke.
  • The stock seemed set for its fourth straight session decline early on Monday after the company said he wouldn't join Twitter's board after all - but it reversed course and finished with a modest gain.
  • Still, since that April 4 close of $49.97, the stock is off 11%, amid speculation about whether Musk would buy more stock, or look to have a more influential voice at the company without a board seat than with one.
  • Today's move comes after a busy news week: CEO Parag Agrawal revealed that Musk wouldn't join the board late Sunday night. On Tuesday, the company acquired OpenBack, a move to improve how it does app notifications.
