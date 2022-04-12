NanoString Technologies drops 21% as Q1 revs fall short of estimates
Apr. 12, 2022 4:13 PM ETNanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) dropped ~21% during Tuesday extended trading after it reported prelim total product and service revenue of ~$31M for Q1 of fiscal 2022 that fell below consensus of $35.80M and company's own estimates of $34M to $38M.
- GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler revenue is estimated to be $10M, while nCounter revenue, inclusive of all service revenue, is seen at $21M.
- CEO Brad Gray commented, "Our first quarter revenue fell short of our expectations. After reviewing the preliminary results with the benefit of hindsight, we believe our Q1 revenue was impacted primarily by two factors. First, uneven sales execution resulted in an imbalance between capturing fourth quarter revenue and developing our Q1 2022 funnel of opportunities. Second, we believe this was compounded by the impact of changes made to re-align our expanded commercial team early in the year."
- The company will host a conference call on April 12, at 5:00PM ET to discuss these preliminary results. It plans to report Q1 results after the close of trading on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.