VerifyMe stock gains postmarket on $5M private placement
Apr. 12, 2022 4:15 PM ETVerifyMe, Inc. (VRME)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock climbed 11.2% postmarket Tuesday after the company announced a ~$5M private placement of stock and warrants priced at-the-market.
- Each share will be sold with an accompanying warrant at a combined effective purchase price of $3.215.
- VRME will sell ~1.6M shares and warrants to purchase up to ~1.6M shares.
- The warrants will be exercisable for 5 years starting 6 months from the date of issue, with an exercise price of $3.215/share.
- Certain officers and directors intend to purchase up to 93.3K shares and 93.3K warrants in this offering.
- The private placement is expected to close on Apr. 14.