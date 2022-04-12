AIG names Tom Bolt as new chief risk officer
Apr. 12, 2022 4:17 PM ETAmerican International Group, Inc. (AIG)BRK.B, BRK.ABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- American International Group (NYSE:AIG) named Tom Bolt executive vice president and chief risk officer on Tuesday, effective immediately, to succeed Sabra Purtill, who was recently named executive vice president and chief investment officer of AIG's Life & Retirement business.
- Bolt has served as chief underwriting officer of General Insurance since 2018. He joined AIG (AIG) from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) where he was president and CEO of its U.K. and Southern Europe operations.
- Kean Driscoll — who has been global chief underwriting officer of Property/Agriculture and global head of Reinsurance Strategy, General Insurance since 2020 — was named chief underwriting officer of General Insurance.
- Previously (March 29), AIG retirement, life insurance unit SAFG files for IPO, changing name to Corebridge