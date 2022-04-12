Walmart hires John Rainey from PayPal to be new CFO
Apr. 12, 2022 4:18 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)PYPLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) announced that John Rainey has been named the retailer's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to replace the Brett Biggs, who has held the position since 2015.
- Rainey joins Walmart from PayPal (PYPL) where he currently serves as CFO and Executive VP of Global Customer Operations. In that role, Rainey is responsible for all of PayPal’s financial operations. He is also on Nasdaq’s board of directors, where he is a member of the audit committee and chair of the finance committee.
- Rainey will assume the responsibilities of CFO on June 6.
- Rainey comes aboard with Walmart ramping up hiring, including getting aggressive about finding new truck drivers