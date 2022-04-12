Nutanix names new finance chief
Apr. 12, 2022 4:20 PM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Rukmini Sivaraman has been named as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of hybrid multicloud computing company Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), succeeding Duston Williams, who is leaving to become CFO of a pre-IPO company in a different space.
- Williams will stay through April 30, 2022 to enable a seamless transition.
- Sivaraman joined Nutanix in 2017 and and currently serves as Senior Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis.
- In other news, Nutanix reaffirmed its Q3 and FY22 financial guidance. Q3 revenue is expected to be $395M - $400M, while FY22 revenue is seen at $1.625B - $1.630B.