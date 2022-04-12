MaxCyte reports CFO resignation and Q1 revenue estimate
Apr. 12, 2022 4:26 PM ETMaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) said on Tuesday that Amanda Murphy has resigned as its chief financial officer, effective Apr. 15, to pursue other interests.
- The healthcare cell-engineering company told its current SVP and chief accounting officer Ron Holtz has been named as its interim CFO until the search is complete. Previously, Ron has served as MaxCyte’s CFO from 2005 to 2020.
- Also, MaxCyte released its preliminary revenue estimate with 1Q22 sales expected to be at least $11M (vs. $6.5M in 1Q21).
- That includes core business revenue of $9M, and $2M from program-related revenue.
- The company expects to release its final results in May.