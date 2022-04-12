Bio-Path Holdings gains on presentation of preclinical data for its product BP1003
Apr. 12, 2022 4:27 PM ETBio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Shares of biotechnology company Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) have added 5.9% in aftermarket trading on Tuesday, after the company presented preclinical data for its product BP1003 at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting.
- The company said the data showed that BP1003 enhances the efficacy of current standard of care chemotherapies in the treatment of breast and ovarian cancer.
- Data was presented in a poster titled “Targeting STAT3 with novel liposome-incorporated antisense oligonucleotide technology enhances the efficacy of paclitaxel (taxol) or 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) in breast and ovarian cancer cells."
- STAT3 is a transcription factor whose overexpression and aberrant activation characterize many cancers including breast and ovarian. According to the company, BP1003 reduces STAT3 expression and enhances the sensitivity of breast and ovarian cancer cells to chemotherapy treatments taxol and 5-FU.
- “We look forward to filing an Investigational New Drug application for BP1003 and to initiating a clinical study in patients with advanced solid tumors,” said Bio-Path CEO Peter Nielsen.