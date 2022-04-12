Cardiff Oncology announces departure of medical chief

Apr. 12, 2022

  • Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares are trading lower in the post-market Tuesday after the cancer-focused biotech announced that its Chief Medical Mfficer (CMO) Katherine L. Ruffner would leave the company effective Apr. 22 to pursue a new opportunity.
  • However, Dr. Ruffner has agreed to support the company’s operations temporarily, Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) said, adding that Sandra L. Silberman, a former chief medical advisor to the company, will serve as senior medical advisor on an interim basis.
  • Dr. Silberman, who currently functions as the chief medical officer for Moleculin Biotech and CNS Pharmaceuticals, will therefore oversee the clinical trials and clinical operations team, Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) said.
  • "On behalf of the entire Cardiff Oncology team, I would like to thank Katherine for her contributions to the Company and wish her well in her next endeavor," Chief Executive Mark Erlander remarked.

  • According to the company’s latest 10-K filing, Dr. Ruffner joined Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) as CMO in Aug. 2021.

