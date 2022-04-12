The Veck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) climbs as much as 2.7% to a 52-week high as gold futures rose for a fourth straight day Tuesday to its highest settlement in a month.

Comex gold for June delivery (XAUUSD:CUR) closed +1.4% to $1,976.10/oz, the best settlement for a most-active contract since March 11, while May silver (XAGUSD:CUR) finished +3% to $25.735/oz, its highest close since March 24.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:GLD), (GDX), (IAU), (NUGT), (PHYS)

Gold miners finished broadly higher but well off midday peaks: (GORO) +4.6%, (AU) +2%, (IAG) +1.8%, (AEM) +1.7%, (NEM) +1.4%.

"Gold continues to benefit from the tailwinds provided by spicy inflation numbers," including Tuesday's reading that showed March consumer prices hitting their highest level since 1981, "which some are calling the prelude to a peak," Libertas Wealth Management's Adam Koos told MarketWatch. "Not even interest rates or the rise in the [U.S. dollar] can seem to stop the higher prices in the yellow metal."

"The report provides some optimism that inflation could be peaking here, [which] might help the Fed be a little bit less aggressive and tightening policy down the road," Oanda analyst Edward Moya said.

Gold also continues to find support from the war in Ukraine.