U.S. government deficit shrinks to $192.7B in March
Apr. 12, 2022 4:40 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.S. government spent $192.7B more in March than it collected in revenue, narrowing from the $216.6B deficit in February and shrinking from the $659.6B shortfall in March 2021, when the government was still providing fiscal relief to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's monthly statement.
- For some context, the March 2021 deficit was its biggest of fiscal year 2021.
- For the fiscal year-to-date, the government's $668.3B deficit is less than half the $1.71T deficit during the same period a year ago. The government's fiscal year starts on Oct. 1, so it's already halfway through fiscal 2022.
