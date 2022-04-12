U.S. government deficit shrinks to $192.7B in March

  • The U.S. government spent $192.7B more in March than it collected in revenue, narrowing from the $216.6B deficit in February and shrinking from the $659.6B shortfall in March 2021, when the government was still providing fiscal relief to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's monthly statement.
  • For some context, the March 2021 deficit was its biggest of fiscal year 2021.
  • For the fiscal year-to-date, the government's $668.3B deficit is less than half the $1.71T deficit during the same period a year ago. The government's fiscal year starts on Oct. 1, so it's already halfway through fiscal 2022.
