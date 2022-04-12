AMC acquires seven new theater locations in Eastern U.S.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has moved forward with its theater acquisition strategy, adding seven new locations.
- Those facilities comprise 66 screens in Connecticut, upstate New York, and Annapolis, Md.
- That comes via a deal with Bow Tie Cinemas.
- AMC will start operations at four of the new locations on April 21-22, with the rest set to open in coming weeks.
- Adding the Marquis 16, Royale 6, SoNo 8, Majestic 6 and Landmark 8 more than doubles AMC's presence in the state of Connecticut, AMC says.
- "Our theatre acquisition strategy makes AMC a better and stronger company as we move forward on our glidepath to recovery," CEO Adam Aron says.
- The company says it's staying in "active discussions" with other property owners for additional locations.