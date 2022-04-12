Cable One names Todd Koetje as new CFO
Apr. 12, 2022
- Cable One (NYSE:CABO) said on Tuesday that Todd Koetje would be its next chief financial officer, succeeding Steven Cochran, effective July 1, 2022.
- Koetje joined Cable One in Sep. 2021 and is currently serving as the company’s SVP, Business Development and Finance. He brings in over 20 years of experience in telecom and capital markets with most recently working at Truist Securities.
- Cochran, who has been serving as Cable One's CFO for last 4 years, will continue as its consultant through early Jan. 2023.
