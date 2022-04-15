Asset managers' March AUM mixed, highlighting stock market volatility

Apr. 15, 2022

U.S. investment firms' assets under management performance in March appeared to be mixed even as the stock market rose the most among risk assets last month.

On average, assets managers' AUM eked out an increase of 0.40% M/M in March, while the S&P 500 climbed 5.2%. Take a look at how the stock market fared with other asset classes in the following chart. Note that the S&P is off nearly 3% since the end of March, which could reflect negatively for April AUM numbers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) took the main spotlight as the two best performing asset managers in March, according to the table below. On the other hand, AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and Franklin Templeton (NYSE:BEN) posted the worst results out of the group, reflecting net outflows.

After factoring in market volatility and a higher cost of capital, Citi analyst William Katz has lowered Federated Hermes (FHI) to Sell from Neutral and cut Franklin Resources (BEN) to Neutral from Buy, according to a note written to clients. He also opened a 30-day negative catalyst watch on Sell-rated T. Rowe Price (TROW). BMO analyst James Fotheringham also pointed to asset managers' "lower AuM following recent public market value corrections," he wrote in a recent note. As a result, the analyst lowered Q1 estimates by 1% across his asset management coverage.

2022
Company Ticker March AUM ($B) February AUM ($B) M/M % Change
Franklin Templeton (BEN) 1478 1487 -0.61%
Lazard (LAZ) 252.7 251.6 0.44%
AllianceBernstein (AB) 735 740 -0.68%
Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) 183.3 183.7 -0.22%
T. Rowe Price (TROW) 1550 1540 0.65%
Cohen & Steers (CNS) 102.1 98.9 3.24%
Artisan Partners (APAM) 159.6 159.8 -0.13%
Invesco (IVZ) 1550 1530 1.31%
Pzena Investment (PZN) 52.8 53 -0.38%

Check out Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating screen for the best rated asset managers, with Golub Capital (GBDC) taking the number one slot followed by PennantPark (PFLT), Gladstone (GAIN) and Prospect Capital (PSEC).

Previously, (Jan. 14) Money manager AUM reports significant growth in December.

