BRT Apartments acquires JV interests in 2 properties for $12.8M

Apr. 12, 2022 4:44 PM ETBRT Apartments Corp. (BRT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) said Tuesday it acquired remaining interests in joint ventures that own 2 multi-family properties for $12.8M.

BRT will include in its balance sheet the properties' current aggregate mortgage debt of $56.7M as of Mar. 31, with a weighted average remaining term to maturity of 8.4 years, and a weighted average interest rate of 4.04%.

The purchases of remaining minority interests in JVs that own 3 multi-family properties for $17.3M are expected to be completed in the next several months.

BRT will include on its balance sheet the properties' current mortgage debt of $40.9M as of Mar. 31, with a weighted average remaining term to maturity of 4.7 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.35%.

BRT will also purchase remaining minority interests in JVs that own 6 multi-family properties for ~$72.1M.

BRT will include on its balance sheet mortgage debt on 5 of these properties of ~$128.2M with a weighted average remaining term to maturity of 5.9 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.17%. BRT anticipates obtaining ~$19M of 10-year mortgage debt with a 4.25% interest rate on the 6th property.

The company has outstanding deals to purchase remaining minority interests in JVs that own 9 multi-family properties for $89.4M.

BRT will include on its balance sheet mortgage debt currently on 8 properties of $169.2M as of Mar. 31, with a weighted average remaining term to maturity of 5.6 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.22% and, on the 9th property, ~$19M of 10-year mortgage debt.

BRT expects to fund the purchases with available cash, a portion of the proceeds from the anticipated $19M 10-year mortgage financing, credit facility, at-the market stock offering, and proceeds from potential property sales.

