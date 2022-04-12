Phillips 66 names insider Mark Lashier CEO, succeeding Greg Garland

Apr. 12, 2022 4:47 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Phillips 66 Sign Against Sky

Joe_Potato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Tuesday named current president and COO Mark Lashier as president and CEO effective July 1.
  • Lashier will succeed Greg Garland, who will remain as the board's executive chairman until his retirement in 2024.
  • Garland assumed the chairman and CEO role in May 2012. The company said it has since then raised its dividend 10 times and has returned $29B to shareholders through dividends, share repurchases and exchanges.
  • Lashier, a 30-year veteran of the energy industry, joined Phillips 66 in April 2021 as president and COO. He said he plans to continue to build on Garland's success.
  • PSX stock +1.2% to $82.94 in aftermarket trading.
