Phillips 66 names insider Mark Lashier CEO, succeeding Greg Garland
Apr. 12, 2022 4:47 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Tuesday named current president and COO Mark Lashier as president and CEO effective July 1.
- Lashier will succeed Greg Garland, who will remain as the board's executive chairman until his retirement in 2024.
- Garland assumed the chairman and CEO role in May 2012. The company said it has since then raised its dividend 10 times and has returned $29B to shareholders through dividends, share repurchases and exchanges.
- Lashier, a 30-year veteran of the energy industry, joined Phillips 66 in April 2021 as president and COO. He said he plans to continue to build on Garland's success.
- PSX stock +1.2% to $82.94 in aftermarket trading.