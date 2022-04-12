Navidea receives NYSE American acceptance letter; secures $2.5M bridge loan
Apr. 12, 2022 4:53 PM ETNavidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) shares surged 12% during Tuesday extended trading on receipt of an acceptance letter from the NYSE American.
- The biopharmaceutical company company received a notification from the NYSE American back in Jan stating that it was not in compliance with the $6M stockholders’ equity requirement of Section 1003(a)(iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide.
- As required by the NYSE American, Navidea submitted a plan to the exchange advising of actions it has taken or will take to regain compliance by July 28, 2023.
- The plan has now been accepted.
- The acceptance letter states that firm is also not in compliance with Sections 1003(a)(i) and 1003(a)(ii) of the NYSE American Company Guide.
- In other news, Navidea has implemented a Section 382 Rights Agreement designed to protect the availability of its net operating loss carryforwards (NOLs) and other tax assets
- Additionally, it entered into a stock exchange and loan agreement with its largest shareholder and Board Vice Chair John Scott.
- Both parties agreed to terms on a secured bridge loan of up to $2.5M (with an initial $1.5M of funding upon closing and the additional $1M if and when mutually agreed) to provide working capital to the company while further financing is sought.