API oil inventories are bullish, relative to DOE expectations for Wednesday
Apr. 12, 2022 4:54 PM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The American Petroleum Institute "API" reported crude inventories rose 7.8mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a build of 0.9mb on the week.
- Crude inventories at Cushing rose 0.4mb on the week, according to the API.
- API reported gasoline inventories fell 5.1mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 0.4mb on the week.
- API reported diesel inventories fell 5.0mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 0.5mb on the week.
- In total, API showed a draw of 2.3mb in oil and oil products on the week, relative to the DOE expectation for flat week on week inventories.
- The API figures are bullish, relative to DOE expectations (USO) (XLE).