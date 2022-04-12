SEC said to probe SPAC warrant trades before deals announced - report

Apr. 12, 2022 4:57 PM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Wooden blocks with word SPAC. Special-purpose acquisition company. A easy way stock exchange financial instrument for attracting investments. Development of new simplified procedures for investment

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is said to be examining warrant trades that took place before SPAC deals were announced to see if they may have been based on illegal inside information.

Spikes in warrants trades appeared to occur before about one of our every four SPAC deals were announced, according to a Bloomberg report earlier, which analyzed over 300 mergers announced since 2018. In one case, warrants skyrocketed 888%.

Spokespeople for the SEC and Finra declined to comment to Bloomberg. It's not clear which warrants the SEC is looking at and the opening a probe doesn’t necessarily mean the enforcement agency will bring a case.

The report comes as the SEC unveiled new SPAC regulations last month aimed in part at discouraging the dissemination of inaccurate growth forecasts about potential mergers. The new rules emphasize that investors have the right to sue blank-check companies if they issue exaggerated projections or bullish statements about the companies they plan to take public.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in December that he believes that investors may not be getting the same protections between SPACs and traditional IPOs. Some of these investor protections include disclosure, marketing practices and gatekeepers.

